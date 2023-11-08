Dáil votes to restrict advertising of vaping products and ban the sale to under 18s

THE DÁIL HAS voted in in favour of banning the sale of vaping products to under 18s this evening.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the legislation will now move to the Seanad for approval, with the intention of government to have the new law in place “as soon as possible”.

The legislation includes a wide-ranging measures to tackle smoking and vaping among children and adults, including the banning of the sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products at events for children.

It will also prohibit the self-service sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products.

A strict licensing system for retailers is also to be introduced for those that wish to sell tobacco products and vaping products.

Under the new law, advertising of vaping products around schools and on public transport will be banned.

Additional enforcement powers are also to be given to the Environmental Health Service to enforcement the new rules.

Donnelly said this evening that he is delighted that the Bill, which will ensure that children cannot legally buy nicotine inhaling products such as e-cigarettes, has passed all stages of the Dáil.

“I look forward to introducing this measure as soon as possible. We are also introducing a licensing system for both tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products in order to better reflect the potentially harmful nature of the products being sold. Under the new system, retailers will have to apply for and be granted an annual licence for the sale of these product,” he said.

Junior Minister for Health Hildegarde Naughton said Ireland is recognised as a global leader in tobacco control.

“We are continuing to innovate with the measures in this Bill with a particular focus on children,” she said, stating the new regulations will reduce the exposure of such products to children in their daily lives.