Varadkar says outsourcing of cervical smears is 'serious' and may be 'a breach of contract'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has criticised the outsourcing of Irish cervical smear tests to other labs, saying that it might be “a breach of contract”.

Yesterday, Dr Gabriel Scally released his second report in response to the CervicalCheck inquiry, and found that the number of laboratories examining cervical smears was 16.

When he first began the Scoping Inquiry in 2018, he was told that there were six labs involved in Cervical Check screening; it’s understood that the National Cancer Screening Service were unaware that the laboratories were outsourcing smears.

In one case, a laboratory in Salford was granted retrospective accreditation by the irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).

Speaking in the Dáil today, Varadkar said that “the revelations that some of the labs outsourced slides to other labs is serious, it is unacceptable, it wasn’t approved and it may well have been a breach of contract”.

It shouldn’t have happened and it should have been picked up by CervicalCheck’s own quality assurance and management scheme and clearly was not.

“I do think it is reassuring however that the labs were accredited, albeit one retrospectively, and that Dr Scally says that there no reason to believe that the labs were sub standards in any way.”

Although governance and disclosure issues with the CervicalCheck programme have been highlighted in recent years, medical professionals and advocates including Vicky Phelan have been eager to highlight the importance of the screening programme, and have repeatedly said that it does save lives.

The screening programme offers a free cervical smear test to women aged between 25 and 60 every three to five years (depending on age and other factors).

The waiting list for results to these tests have been dramatically delayed in recent months after the Minister for Health Simon Harris announced extra, or out-of-cycle free repeat smears in the wake of CervicalCheck controversy in order to restore public confidence.

The waiting time has increased from 2-4 weeks, or a maximum of 6 weeks, to up to 30 weeks at the height of the backlog. Harris has said that he expects the backlog to reduce significantly by the summertime.

- with reporting by Rónán Duffy