This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says outsourcing of cervical smears is 'serious' and may be 'a breach of contract'

A report released yesterday indicated that Irish smear samples were sent to 16 labs – not 6, as was initially reported in 2018.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 2:28 PM
52 minutes ago 1,771 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4679189
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has criticised the outsourcing of Irish cervical smear tests to other labs, saying that it might be “a breach of contract”.

Yesterday, Dr Gabriel Scally released his second report in response to the CervicalCheck inquiry, and found that the number of laboratories examining cervical smears was 16.

When he first began the Scoping Inquiry in 2018, he was told that there were six labs involved in Cervical Check screening; it’s understood that the National Cancer Screening Service were unaware that the laboratories were outsourcing smears.

In one case, a laboratory in Salford was granted retrospective accreditation by the irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).

Speaking in the Dáil today, Varadkar said that “the revelations that some of the labs outsourced slides to other labs is serious, it is unacceptable, it wasn’t approved and it may well have been a breach of contract”.

It shouldn’t have happened and it should have been picked up by CervicalCheck’s own quality assurance and management scheme and clearly was not.

“I do think it is reassuring however that the labs were accredited, albeit one retrospectively, and that Dr Scally says that there no reason to believe that the labs were sub standards in any way.”

Although governance and disclosure issues with the CervicalCheck programme have been highlighted in recent years, medical professionals and advocates including Vicky Phelan have been eager to highlight the importance of the screening programme, and have repeatedly said that it does save lives.

The screening programme offers a free cervical smear test to women aged between 25 and 60 every three to five years (depending on age and other factors).

The waiting list for results to these tests have been dramatically delayed in recent months after the Minister for Health Simon Harris announced extra, or out-of-cycle free repeat smears in the wake of CervicalCheck controversy in order to restore public confidence.

The waiting time has increased from 2-4 weeks, or a maximum of 6 weeks, to up to 30 weeks at the height of the backlog. Harris has said that he expects the backlog to reduce significantly by the summertime. 

- with reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie