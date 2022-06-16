Fine Gael backbenchers pressure Varadkar for more action on fuel costs and motor tax cuts

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR came under pressure at last night’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night, where there were calls from TDs for the Government to take action on fuel costs prior to October’s Budget.

Ministers have been at pains to repeat in the last couple of weeks that no further measures will be introduced until Budget day.

But with fears that petrol and diesel could go above 2.50 per litre soon, pressure is now ramping up within Government parties to move more quickly to address the rising cost-of-living.

Backbenchers Brendan Griffin and Bernard Dukan were among those to call for further action by the Government to reduce fuel prices before the Budget later this year.

Senators Regina Doherty and Tim Lombard also called for Government to act sooner rather than later on a number of issues.

Griffin raised the issue of further petrol and diesel price reductions with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the meeting.

He also pushed Donohoe on the same matter in the Dáil yesterday.

He called for further downward adjustment to fuel taxes as prices at the pumps soar. While the Taoiseach and Tánaiste said it is not good to chase inflation, Griffin said financial resolutions like this should be the new normal in a rapidly evolving situation.

Griffin said fuel is up at €2.2o at some forecourts.

“Unfortunately, the prices have crept up again. And I think there’s nothing wrong with Government adjusting and adapting as things evolve. And I’m asking, would you bring forward the financial resolutions between here and the summer recess to try to help hard pressed motorists who are really feeling it at the pumps at the moment. It’s very, very expensive for people to get from A to B,” he said.

Donohoe said that the reduction in excise already rolled out by Government is among the biggest excise reductions in place across Europe.

He said his focus remains on bringing in more supports in the Budget, as it is the right point at which to do this. However, he said he would take the deputy’s views on board.

He repeated his points at the meeting last night, and was backed up by a number of other TDs who said the lack of access to public transport in rural Ireland means fare reductions are no good to them as they are reliant on petrol and diesel cars to get them around.

While there were calls for fuel cost reductions, Lombard called for motor tax to be abolished. He also argued that the reduction in public transport fares is of no help to the people living in rural Ireland, such as West Cork.

Varadkar told party members that he would discuss the issues with Donohoe, however, he indicated that the Government has to contend with the EU directive in terms of what more can be done on VAT on gas and electricity.

The calls for more action to be taken to help motorists came as Minister Helen McEntee, Minister Simon Harris and Minister of State Martin Heydon got a motion approved by the party members for their ‘Fairer Fares Campaign’ which is calling for an extension to the Short Hop Zone for public transport out to 55 km distance from Dublin City Centre.

This takes in the constituency counties of Meath, Wicklow and Kildare, which includes some of the busiest commuter towns of Gormanston, Laytown, Drogheda, Enfield, Newbridge and Wicklow Town.

The ministers said that this move would encourage the public to use public transport more frequently on a daily basis. Party members said the principle should be extended to other areas of the country where commuter rail services exist.

In relation to recent public transport reductions, the meeting heard that similar measures should be introduced for those who rely on private bus operators in rural areas if that’s possible.

Sources at the meeting said that message that more needed to be done on the cost-of-living was made clear, stating that the finance minister is now under pressure to do something more before the summer break.