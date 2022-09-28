Varadkar says reserve money could be used next year if prices continue to rise

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said the government has set aside €2 billion in the ‘rainy day’ fund that could be used to help soften the impact of the rising cost of living.

Speaking in the aftermath of the announcement of Budget 2023, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment today said the situation will be examined in January or February but noted that he does not envisage a mini-budget being implemented next year.

Varadkar – who is set to become Taoiseach again in December– said Budget 2023 is being front-loaded with most of the one-off payments coming before Christmas, while increases in payments, pensions and welfare will come into effect in January 2023.

“If prices continue to rise, we will have to look at it again in the New Year. That’s why we’ve put money in the tank. We’ve set aside €2 billion – voted into the reserve fund late last night – and we have other contingency funds as well,” Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“So, yes we will have to look at the situation come January or February – see where we are in terms of the public finances, what the economy is looking like and, particularly, what prices are looking like,” he added.

Varadkar added that there is a projected budget surplus for this year and next, so there is “some financial firepower” to intervene if necessary.

The remarks echo comments from Varadkar’s coalition colleagues with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night saying that the government will review energy credits “in the spring”.