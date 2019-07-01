This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar: Ireland will vote against South America trade deal if risks outweighs benefits

The Mercosur trade pact is the largest ever concluded by the EU.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 1 Jul 2019, 8:59 AM
20 minutes ago 1,400 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4704608
Image: European Council of the European Union
Image: European Council of the European Union

IRELAND COULD VOTE against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which has been described as “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector. 

Speaking to reporters in Brussels yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the government will now conduct a full economic assessment of the so-called ‘Mercosur Deal’.

The EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur sealed the hugely significant trade agreement on Friday, ending 20 years of talks over one of the world’s largest regional commercial accords.

The agreement came after two decades of negotiations between the EU and the countries of Mercosur – Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay – which had repeatedly stalled because of the issues that European farmers had over the effect the deal would have domestic beef markets.

The deal has been met with widespread anger in Ireland, with the IFA and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) among the groups condemning it. 

The groups say it will undermine beef markets as cheaper beef with low tariffs floods the EU from South America. 

Speaking yesterday, the Taoiseach said that Ireland could not block the deal at the EU Trade Council – even if it voted against it – and said that a vote on the deal was at least two years away. 

“This would go to the Trade Council for a Qualified Majority Vote in about two years’ time, so there’s a long way to go yet,” Varadkar said.

“What we will do now is an economic assessment of the EU-Mercosur deal to see what impact it’ll have on the Irish economy and on jobs. If it’s going to have a negative impact on the Irish economy and jobs, then obviously we’ll vote against it. If it has a positive impact, well then we’ll be minded to vote for it”.

‘It is a bad deal’

Commenting on the trade deal, Varadkar said: “It appears it may be good for dairy, good for the drinks industry, good for SMEs and good for the services sector. It’s also very evident that it would be bad for the beef sector so we’ll have to do an economic assessment…and if it’s bad for Ireland then we’ll vote against it.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme yesterday, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said that the trade agreement reached between the EU and a South American trading bloc is “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector. 

Creed said that draft agreement with Mercosur was “a deal that no member state or no national parliament has agreed”.

“That’s an important starting point to remember. It is a bad deal there’s no point in saying otherwise. It’s a bad deal for the beef sector,” Creed said.

Creed said it was his belief that Ireland would not have the ability to veto the deal, instead only having a qualified majority vote. This means that the country’s vote would only county for about 1-2% of the entire EU bloc. 

The Mercosur trade pact is the largest ever concluded by the EU and would save European companies more than €4 billion worth of trade duties every year, as well as create a market of about 780 million people.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie