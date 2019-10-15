Varadkar says Johnson told him he's confident of getting MPs to back Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar pictured in Cheshire last week. Source: Taoiseach's Office/PA Wire/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told him he is confident of getting MPs to back a new Brexit deal.

The admission comes amid mounting speculation that a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations is imminent.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Varadkar said: “Initial indications are that we’re making progress, that the negotiations are moving in the right direction, but whether we’ll be able to conclude the revised Withdrawal Agreement … in time for the (EU) summit on Thursday that’s, as of now, unclear.”

Varadkar stated that when he met Johnson last week, the prime minister said if the UK and EU could come to an agreement “he was confident that he would be able to get it through the House of Commons”.

However, the Taoiseach added: “But of course there are a few hurdles between now and then.”

Taoiseach says things might have changed in the last hour or so but he thinks there are still a few hurdles to go pic.twitter.com/1JWr5T9cDx — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) October 15, 2019 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

Varadkar said it’s too early to predict if Britain will seek another extension to leaving the European Union.

We’re just going to have to see how the next few days develop. If we can get to an agreement on Thursday or Friday, and if the House of Commons is able to vote in favour of that agreement on Saturday, it may not be necessary to even consider an extension, but it’s too early to make that assessment at this stage.

Downing Street has said negotiations remain ongoing amid reports Johnson is closing in on a new deal after giving significant ground to the EU over the Irish border.

The Guardian has reported senior sources on both sides saying that a draft treaty could be published tomorrow morning after the UK agreed in principle there will be a customs border in the Irish Sea.

However, Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Talks remain constructive but there is more work still to do.”

Downing Street sources downplayed the chances of a breakthrough being imminent, and an EU official also stressed that “talks are ongoing”.

Contains reporting from PA