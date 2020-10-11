Varadkar says 'short, hard lockdown to knock the virus on the head again' may be needed

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has suggested that a “short, hard lockdown to knock the virus on the head again” – or a circuit break – could be considered and implemented by the government in the near future.

Writing in today’s Sunday Independent, the Fine Gael leader warned that any second lockdown would have far-reaching impacts that would all have to be considered before such an option was chosen.

Last Sunday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) held an emergency meeting amid a rapidly deteriorating situation with Covid-19 and recommended the government move to Level 5. Under Level 5, the circumstances mirror the first lockdown earlier this year in many respects.

The government, however, chose not to progress to Level 5 and opted for Level 3 instead, which in itself brings stricter restrictions than much of the country had been living under. Speaking on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live on Monday evening, Varadkar said he didn’t believe the recommendation from NPHET had been “thought through”.

Yesterday, 1,012 new cases were confirmed in Ireland. The 14-day incidence rate has increased by 39% to 150 per 100,000 in the past week.

In a statement last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that he was “very worried about the numbers and how quickly they are deteriorating”.

In the Sunday Independent today, the Tánaiste said that NPHET’s advice was taken seriously and that nobody was left in any doubt about the worsening trajectory.

“So when the politicians and senior civil servants sat around the table the next day we had to consider the bigger picture: what a sudden move to Level 5 would mean for jobs, livelihoods, mental health and family life,” he said.

“We were unanimous in our view that the country was not ready for a second lockdown and that we should move to Level 3 restrictions first, with the option of further restrictions if required.”

Varadkar then referenced a circuit breaker, as he also did last Monday on Claire Byrne Live.

The idea of a ‘circuit breaker’ is a short, sharp period of tightened restrictions intended to curb a rise in coronavirus cases.

The temporary lockdown in New Zealand is seen by some as circuit break that gave contact tracers the time to get on top of case numbers.

In his letter recommending the move to Level 5, Dr Holohan didn’t specifically reference this concept but Varadkar again mentioned it in his piece today.

“This would represent a short, hard lockdown to knock the virus on the head again, and reduce case numbers to a manageable level. Similar to a second lockdown – but not as long.

It may well be needed at some point. No other country in Europe has tried this. It would be an experiment but it could work. In Israel is seems to be producing results.

I know some say that a circuit break could save Christmas. I am not so sure. The problem is that when you’re in full lockdown it’s difficult to get out of it. As we’ve already learned, reopening is a lot harder than locking down.

Varadkar said that it was important that a clear goal was in mind in terms of what such a lockdown would want to achieve in terms of case numbers and other important indicators.

He said the government had to ensure that support was in place for those who lose their jobs again as well as the businesses that would have to close. He also stressed the importance of having a plan to re-open the country again, as well as the impact on non-Covid healthcare and mental health.

In closing, the Tánaiste said that the government is constantly grappling with these issues which will frame whatever decision is made going forward. He added that the government would work with NPHET and the HSE to make sure the right calls are made.