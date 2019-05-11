This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar's popularity continues to slide as satisfaction with him and government at lowest level in years

From a high of 60%, Varadkar’s satisfaction rating now stands at 36%.

By Sean Murray Saturday 11 May 2019, 9:12 AM
52 minutes ago 4,395 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4629857
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA Images
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA Images

THE LATEST SATISFACTION ratings in the government and Taoiseach show the popularity of both at its lowest level since Leo Varadkar took the top job in June 2017. 

From a high of 60% in January 2018, satisfaction with Varadkar is now at 36% according to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll published today. This figure for May is 7 points lower than the Taoiseach’s satisfaction rating in March. 

Satisfaction with the government meanwhile is on a similar trajectory, also falling 7 points to 31% since March.

The poll conducted this week used a sample of 1,500 eligible voters, and also surveyed the popularity of the political parties by asking people how they’d vote in a general election.

When excluding undecideds, there was good news for Fianna Fáil as it rose two points to 26%. Fine Gael is still in the lead, but its competitors have closed the gap, as the party in government dropped a point to 29%. 

Sinn Féin also experienced a drop in support, down five to 16% according to the poll.

Labour was up one to 7%, while independents and others were up three points to 22%. 

Undecided voters were at 23%. 

The pollsters also asked voters if they’ll vote to back both changes to the Constitution proposed in the upcoming divorce referendum. 77% of people said they would vote yes to changing the provisions on divorce in Ireland, which would see the government legislating to reduce the time needed to spend apart before a couple can be divorced. 

There is a margin of error of +/- 2.5% in the poll. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie