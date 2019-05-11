Varadkar's popularity continues to slide as satisfaction with him and government at lowest level in years

THE LATEST SATISFACTION ratings in the government and Taoiseach show the popularity of both at its lowest level since Leo Varadkar took the top job in June 2017.

From a high of 60% in January 2018, satisfaction with Varadkar is now at 36% according to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll published today. This figure for May is 7 points lower than the Taoiseach’s satisfaction rating in March.

Satisfaction with the government meanwhile is on a similar trajectory, also falling 7 points to 31% since March.

The poll conducted this week used a sample of 1,500 eligible voters, and also surveyed the popularity of the political parties by asking people how they’d vote in a general election.

When excluding undecideds, there was good news for Fianna Fáil as it rose two points to 26%. Fine Gael is still in the lead, but its competitors have closed the gap, as the party in government dropped a point to 29%.

Sinn Féin also experienced a drop in support, down five to 16% according to the poll.

Labour was up one to 7%, while independents and others were up three points to 22%.

Undecided voters were at 23%.

The pollsters also asked voters if they’ll vote to back both changes to the Constitution proposed in the upcoming divorce referendum. 77% of people said they would vote yes to changing the provisions on divorce in Ireland, which would see the government legislating to reduce the time needed to spend apart before a couple can be divorced.

There is a margin of error of +/- 2.5% in the poll.