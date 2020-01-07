Varadkar: RIC commemoration is 'about remembering our history, not condoning what happened'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) on 17 January is “about remembering our history, not condoning what happened”.

His comments come in the wake of Dublin City Council’s vote last night to boycott the commemoration service.

An emergency motion put before councillors by several Independent and Sinn Féin councillors described the event planned to be held in Dublin Castle on 17 January as “obscene”.

The motion stated: “Only a subservient government suffering from a post-colonial state of mind and ashamed of our revolutionary history would encourage this disgraceful event”.

The government has confirmed plans to commemorate those who served in the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) prior to Irish independence. Both groups were disbanded in 1922 following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

The event, which will be held at Dublin Castle, will be attended by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Along with DCC’s vote, a number of politicians – such as the Fianna Fáil Mayor of Clare, Cathal Crowe, and Fianna Fáil Cork Councillor John Sheehan – have confirmed in recent days that they will not attend the event, despite being invited.

This morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the RIC commemoration “is not a celebration”.

“It’s about remembering our history, not condoning what happened,” Varadkar said in a tweet.

We should respect all traditions on our island and be mature enough as a State to acknowledge all aspects of our past. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) January 7, 2020 Source: Leo Varadkar /Twitter

“We will also remember the terrible burning of Cork, Balbriggan, partition and the atrocities of the Civil War,” he said.

“We should respect all traditions on our island and be mature enough as a State to acknowledge all aspects of our past.”

Varadkar yesterday said it is “regrettable” that people have made the decision to boycott the event.

“I remember 10, 15 years ago it was very controversial to commemorate the deaths of soldiers in World War I because some people felt that they shouldn’t be remembered because they fought for the United Kingdom,” he said.

“That has changed. We now all accept, or almost everyone accepts, that it is right and proper to remember Irish people, soldiers who died in the first World War,” he continued.

Criticism

Meanwhile, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said he has issued an invitation to civic and political organisations to attend a dignified protest in opposition to the commemoration.

“On 17 January, we are asking people to assemble at the Dame Street gate of Dublin Castle to show opposition to the government’s proposed commemoration of the RIC and the DMP,” Tóibín said.

“We are asking people to attend to do justice to the memory of those who sacrificed everything to create a free and democratic Irish Republic,” he said.

Includes reporting by Cónal Thomas