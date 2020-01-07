This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar: RIC commemoration is 'about remembering our history, not condoning what happened'

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the event “should be cancelled”.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 8,392 Views 91 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4956069
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated 53 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) on 17 January is “about remembering our history, not condoning what happened”. 

His comments come in the wake of Dublin City Council’s vote last night to boycott the commemoration service. 

An emergency motion put before councillors by several Independent and Sinn Féin councillors described the event planned to be held in Dublin Castle on 17 January as “obscene”.

The motion stated: “Only a subservient government suffering from a post-colonial state of mind and ashamed of our revolutionary history would encourage this disgraceful event”.

The government has confirmed plans to commemorate those who served in the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) prior to Irish independence. Both groups were disbanded in 1922 following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

The event, which will be held at Dublin Castle, will be attended by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. 

Along with DCC’s vote, a number of politicians – such as the Fianna Fáil Mayor of Clare, Cathal Crowe, and Fianna Fáil Cork Councillor John Sheehan – have confirmed in recent days that they will not attend the event, despite being invited. 

This morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the RIC commemoration “is not a celebration”. 

“It’s about remembering our history, not condoning what happened,” Varadkar said in a tweet. 

“We will also remember the terrible burning of Cork, Balbriggan, partition and the atrocities of the Civil War,” he said.

“We should respect all traditions on our island and be mature enough as a State to acknowledge all aspects of our past.”

Varadkar yesterday said it is “regrettable” that people have made the decision to boycott the event. 

“I remember 10, 15 years ago it was very controversial to commemorate the deaths of soldiers in World War I because some people felt that they shouldn’t be remembered because they fought for the United Kingdom,” he said. 

Related Read

06.01.20 Dublin City Council votes to boycott RIC commemoration service

“That has changed. We now all accept, or almost everyone accepts, that it is right and proper to remember Irish people, soldiers who died in the first World War,” he continued. 

Criticism

Speaking to Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show this morning, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the event “should be cancelled”. 

I think it is disrespectful, I think it is ill-advised. I think it has caused a divisive atmosphere, entirely unnecessarily.
I think it is wrong … for the Irish state to commemorate those forces that acted violently and consistently to suppress Irish freedom, a force at the hands of which Irish citizens suffered and died.

“The Taoiseach and the Minister for Justice and others in the Irish political establishment should recognise and remember that there would be no government in Dublin, there would be no Office of an Taoiseach or any other ministry but for those people who went out and who took on the Black and Tans at great personal cost, and their families and communities still remember them,” McDonald said.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is responsible for Dublin Castle, where the event is due to take place. 

Today, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, the junior minister with responsibility for the OPW, has confirmed he will not be attending the event. 

He said the event “should be postponed to allow for greater reflection on how best to deal with the wider issue of such commemorations”. 

“We are at a very sensitive period in our history 100-year anniversary and the planned commemoration of members who served in the RIC and the DMP prior to independence, while being led by good intentions, has failed to recognise the deep-seated feelings surrounding the force,” Moran said.

Meanwhile, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said he has issued an invitation to civic and political organisations to attend a dignified protest in opposition to the commemoration. 

“On 17 January, we are asking people to assemble at the Dame Street gate of Dublin Castle to show opposition to the government’s proposed commemoration of the RIC and the DMP,” Tóibín said. 

“We are asking people to attend to do justice to the memory of those who sacrificed everything to create a free and democratic Irish Republic,” he said.

Includes reporting by Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (91)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie