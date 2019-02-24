This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar to attend first ever summit between EU and League of Arab States

He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with EU and Arab leaders.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 487 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4509491
Image: Pignatelli/Euc/Ropi via PA Images
Image: Pignatelli/Euc/Ropi via PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will attend a summit between the European Union and the League of Arab States which begins later today in Egypt.

Co-chaired by EU Council President Donald Tusk and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, this will be the first ever summit between leaders from the two regions. 

Representatives of 28 EU member states and 21 members of the Arab League are to look at issues such as regional peace and stability, migration, human rights, counter-terrorism, trade, economic development and climate action.

The summit begins this evening with an opening ceremony and plenary session, followed by an official dinner. 

It continues tomorrow morning with two more plenary sessions, and will conclude after lunch with the closing ceremony. 

Varadkar will make a formal statement during the plenary sessions, taking the opportunity to highlight Ireland’s priorities and perspective on a range of foreign policy issues. 

He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with EU and Arab leaders. 

“This is the first time that leaders from EU member states and the Arab League have come together in this format to discuss shared priorities. Ireland has strong links with a number of Arab League states, through trade, our peacekeeping efforts in the Middle East and our significant expat communities in the Gulf. Also, we will soon open new embassies in Amman and Rabat,” Varadkar said, speaking in advance of the summit. 

Although we do not agree on everything, this summit will provide an important opportunity for open dialogue on how we can enhance the Euro-Arab partnership and take on regional challenges, including cooperation on migration, security and counter-terrorism.

Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to meet with EU leader Donald Tusk ahead of the summit today, but a Brexit breakthrough should not be expected, according to officials. 

Tusk did not meet May when she was in Brussels earlier the week for talks with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

“There will be no deal in the desert in Sharm el-Sheikh, this is a summit between the EU and the Arab states,” an EU source told reporters in Brussels.

Another official said: “It’s an opportunity where everyone can talk, but don’t expect a deal there.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “while Brexit is not on the agenda for the summit, the event will provide me with the opportunity to discuss the latest developments with many of my EU counterparts who will be in attendance”. 

With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    82,206  15
    2
    		Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal
    45,977  35
    3
    		Young girl in critical condition after getting 'trapped under capsized boat'
    40,585  11
    Fora
    1
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    292  0
    2
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    11  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    97,766  15
    2
    		'I was so f*****g insensitive... I thought, 'Jesus... I shouldn’t be doing that''
    73,012  41
    3
    		'I'm like: I just got a medal for my country, so why am I being scrutinised over the colour of my skin?'
    62,681  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		9 tattoo artists based in Ireland who are definitely worth a follow on Instagram
    4,908  1
    2
    		Tristan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, and Dua Lipa's da... it's our celeb winners and loser of the week
    3,435  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    2,748  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    ITALY
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie