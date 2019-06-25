This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar says plan to raise top tax rate to €50k may have to wait

The Taoiseach defended the policy but said it may not happen immediately.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 5:40 PM
32 minutes ago 4,059 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4697260
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Image: Leah Farrell
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has told the Dáil that a promised tax cut to come in over five years may not begin in the upcoming budget. 

At the Fine Gael Ard Fheis last year, Varadkar committed to increasing the point at which people pay the top rate of tax to €50,000 for a single person and €100,000 for a double-income couple. 

The Taoiseach proposed to raise the threshold by €2,500 each year over the next five years from its current level of €35,300, in the case of a single worker.

In last year’s budget, the government had increased the entry rate by €750. 

Responding today to a question from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty TD, who said such a measure would be “not credible in light of the significant challenges”, Varadkar suggested that the threshold may not be raised in the upcoming budget.

“I appreciate that he may not have had a chance to read the summer economic statement yet, but on page 38 he will find Annex 1 which indicates how tax relief of approximately €600 million a year could be achieved while allowing much more money to be made available for investment in public infrastructure and services,” Varadkar said.

The ratio is probably one of 3:1 or 4:1 and it can be accommodated within the fiscal space.  That is not necessarily to say it can be started in the forthcoming budget, which will depend on other factors.

Varadkar also defended the policy itself, saying that it is “a tax policy of my party and one we stand over”.

Doherty had said that it is “a cut that would not affect 80% of taxpayers in any way”.  

“Anyone earning over €37,000 a year would benefit from it.  The average person working full-time in Ireland now earns €47,000 a year,” Varadkar said.

As such, it is not only middle-income people who will benefit, it will be people who earn less than the average income.  Certainly, higher income earners will benefit too but the vast majority will be middle-income earners on €35,000 to €50,000.  Those who gain the most in percentage terms will be in that category. 

Doherty said the proposed cut represented an “election promise” and that the €3 billion it would cost could be better spent elsewhere. 

“There is no doubt that families are facing a crisis with living costs increasing all the time and the economy does face significant risk. Is it clear that investment is needed, particularly in areas such as housing, healthcare, education and several other,” Doherty said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie