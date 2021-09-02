Vardakar says Zappone texts were not released under FOI because he 'was on annual leave'

THE TÁNAISTE HAS explained that text messages on his phone relating to the Katherine Zappone controversy earlier this summer were not initially released under the Freedom of Information Act because he “was on annual leave”.

In a statement through his spokesperson this morning, Leo Varadkar said he was not contacted by his department when a decision was being made about records he held in relation to Zappone’s prospective appointment as a UN Special Envoy.

A number of journalists reported last night that they were refused access to records of text messages between Zappone and Varadkar under Freedom of Information laws because the Department of Enterprise said such records could not be found to exist.

It followed the release by Varadkar last night of text messages - which should have been released under the legislation – between himself and Zappone from July ahead of the Merrion-gate saga.

In his statement this morning, Varadkar said: “I have looked into this with my Department. The relevant FOI officer who received the request checked all emails and letters and found no records.

“I was on annual leave at the time the decision was released and I wasn’t contacted to check my phone for records.”

Procedures will be put in place “to ensure this does not recur”, the Tánaiste added, while the “relevant records” have been sent to journalists.

“We are, of course, sorry this happened,” Varadkar concluded.

The series of text messages published yesterday showed Zappone querying with the Tánaiste whether he had “heard anything” about her prospective appointment as a UN Special Envoy.

It was part of a short back and forth which included her reminding him about an event she was holding at the Merrion Hotel, which caused controversy when it was subsequently reported on.

The release of texts by Varadkar followed controversy arising from a revelation by Defence Minister Simon Coveney at an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday that he had deleted texts relating to Zappone’s appointment.

Coveney’s admission prompted accusations by Sinn Féin that he had deleted the texts to avoid scrutiny under Freedom of Information laws – though the minister claimed yesterday that he had deleted the messages because his phone had previously been hacked.

‘Could have been handled differently’

Speaking this morning, Fine Gael Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told RTÉ that the government could have handled the process around the matter “differently”.

“Everybody across Government has fully accepted that this process could’ve been handled differently”



“Everybody across government, the three parties in government, have fully accepted that this entire process could have and should have been handled differently,” he told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One.

Harris pointed to Coveney’s appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on Tuesday, when he said that Zappone reached out to him last summer after she stepped down from politics to say that she would be available to help in any way with Ireland’s work with the EU.

Harris added that he expects the minister to “robustly” defend any charge that he misled the committee and said he believed Coveney will provide further clarification on why he has deleted his own text messages.

Also speaking on RTÉ Radio, Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen called for the Taoiseach to address the “content” of the texts shared yesterday by the Tánaiste.

Cowen told RTÉ that the Taoiseach must address the “startling information” within the texts, as they show “quite detailed information was shared between the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs”.

The Offaly TD, who is also a member of the Foreign Affairs committee which has been examining the issue, alluded to his own sacking from Cabinet last year.

“During the course of the issues concerning, the matter for which I was held responsible, I was told this issue was dominating the public domain and was getting in the way of Government business,” he said.

“Some would argue this is getting in the way of very difficult Government business too.”