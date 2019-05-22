Varadkar 'looks forward' to meeting Trump when he visits Ireland in two weeks' time

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has welcomed the news that US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland next month.

Last night, the White House confirmed the president will arrive in Ireland on 5 June. It’s not yet clear how many days he and his wife Melania will spend in Ireland, but it’s understood he will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare.

Trump is also due to visit the UK and France at the start of June for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June.

Varadkar will meet his American counterpart in Shannon on 5 June.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed this morning that the Fine Gael leader will meet Trump.

The spokesperson added: “[He] looks forward to continuing their engagement on issues of importance to the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the United States.”

Trump’s impending visit had already prompted increased security at Shannon Airport, with gardaí deployed at a road security box monitoring traffic on a 24-hour basis.

With reporting from Christina Finn, Rónán Duffy