This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar 'looks forward' to meeting Trump when he visits Ireland in two weeks' time

Trump and his wife Melania will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Clare.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 22 May 2019, 8:09 AM
48 minutes ago 2,141 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646299
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has welcomed the news that US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland next month.

Last night, the White House confirmed the president will arrive in Ireland on 5 June. It’s not yet clear how many days he and his wife Melania will spend in Ireland, but it’s understood he will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare. 

Trump is also due to visit the UK and France at the start of June for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June.

Varadkar will meet his American counterpart in Shannon on 5 June.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed this morning that the Fine Gael leader will meet Trump.

The spokesperson added: “[He] looks forward to continuing their engagement on issues of importance to the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the United States.”

Trump’s impending visit had already prompted increased security at Shannon Airport, with gardaí deployed at a road security box monitoring traffic on a 24-hour basis

With reporting from Christina Finn, Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie