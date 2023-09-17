As Dáil returns, all three Coalition leaders head to New York for UN High-Level Week

THE THREE COALITION leaders will be Stateside next week, missing out on the first week of the Dáil, which returns after the summer break.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, making it one of the largest delegations in recent years.

Varadkar will also travel to Miami on Wednesday for the official opening of Consulate General of Ireland.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will also be in attendance as one of the focuses this year is on pandemic preparedness.

The President of the General Assembly, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, will hold a one-day meeting on Wednesday to adopt a political declaration aimed at mobilising political will at international levels for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

This is the first time in four years the UN Week returns to ‘normal times’ following the pandemic when there were significant restrictions imposed around meetings and events at the summit.

The Taoiseach will take part in the Irish opening session of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit.

The SDG, which is being co-facilitated by Ireland and Qatar, will be the centerpiece of the High-level Week as goals set in 2015 are understood to be way off target.

The week ahead is being seen as a chance to get nations to recommit to goals at the halfway point to 2030.

Ukraine will also be a big focus this week, with the Irish government understood to be focused on tackling what has been described as “Ukraine fatigue” among some countries.

Ireland will use its position to discuss the conflict with other nations and argue for the need to keep pressure on Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as will US President Joe Biden. While there is a host-event due to be held on Tuesday, it’s not understood that there will be any bilateral meetings involving Varadkar and other leaders.

The Taoiseach is due to give Ireland’s National Statement to the General Debate on Friday.