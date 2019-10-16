This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says need for MLAs to declare as nationalist, unionist or other should be removed

He added he believes the GFA should be reformed to change the controversial petition of concern.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 5:53 PM
8 minutes ago 778 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4854416
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he believes the Good Friday Agreement should be reformed to change the controversial petition of concern.

The Fine Gael leader told the Irish parliament that the mechanism has been used in a way that was not anticipated when the accord – also known as the Belfast Agreement – was signed.

He said it has been used to block marriage equality, despite the vast majority of Assembly members and the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland backing same-sex marriage.

The Taoiseach also said the requirement for MLAs to declare themselves as nationalist, unionist or other should also be removed.

“I think people find the term ‘other’ pejorative because it doesn’t describe that growing identity in Northern Ireland, that centre ground of people who see themselves as being both British and Irish,” he added.

The petition of concern essentially allows a bloc of Assembly members from either the nationalist or the unionist community a veto on certain decisions, even if they represent a minority in the chamber.

The Taoiseach was responding to a question from Green Party leader Eamon Ryan who said his colleague Clare Bailey was “forced” to declare whether she was unionist, nationalist or other when taking her seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“I can’t remember what she was forced to put down when she was asked that question, probably internationalist, feminist, ecologist, activist,” Ryan added.

“But that divide in the system, not just in the declaration for members of the Assembly, but also in terms of the mandatory coalition arrangements, the petition of concern, all these structures should be open to recrafting in the coming months and year,” he said.

Stormont should not just be restored back to where it has always been, we should look at this as a chance to evolve the institutions.

“One of the most difficult things in the last 1,000 days when there hasn’t been a Stormont sitting is that the concerns of the likes of people who vote for my colleague Clare Bailey has found no space to stand up and contribute to the debate.

“We need a much broader sense of what the consent is here, rather than national or unionist consent to whatever deal is about to be done.”

It was confirmed that Bailey declared herself as feminist.

Related Reads

15.10.19 Foster backs call for Stormont restoration as NI abortion to be decriminalised by Westminster
30.09.19 Church leaders call for restoration of Stormont to stop abortion law being passed in North
11.07.19 'The DUP didn't want this, but some will be relieved': What happens now in Northern Ireland?

Ryan told the Dáil that the arrangement and institutions in Stormont are “not fit for purpose”.

“We need to be thinking in advance of whatever (Brexit) deal is done to how we contribute to the evolution of the Good Friday Agreement and the multiple consents that’s needed,” he added.

Varadkar said that the Good Friday Agreement has evolved a number of times through the St Andrew’s Agreement and Stormont House Agreement.

“One of the real flaws in double majorities in the system of cross community consent is not just that it allows one community or one party within that community to have a veto, it totally discounts and reduces to nothing the votes of those who designated as others,” Varadkar added.

“That is something that has developed as a flaw and one that I am very aware of.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie