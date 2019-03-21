This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar warns against 'rolling cliff edge' as leaders meet for crunch summit

Varadkar repeated his assertion that the EU needs to cut the UK some slack on an extension.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,273 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4553822

Updated 52 minutes ago

leo1 Source: European People's Party/Twitter

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has warned against a “rolling cliff edge” situation as EU leaders meet for a crunch summit just eight days until the scheduled Brexit date of 29 March. 

Speaking to reporters in Brussels Varadkar said the EU needed to cut Britain “a little bit of slack” and give consideration to their request for a short extension. 

Theresa May confirmed her decision to seek a three month extension to Article 50, the mechanism by which the UK is exiting the EU, yesterday. 

Some European leaders warned the date would have to be 23 May, the same date as the European elections, while others warned they would veto any extension unless the British Prime Minister presented a credible strategy at this week’s summit. 

However May was thrown something of a lifeline yesterday afternoon when European Council President Donald Tusk said a short extension would be possible but that it would be conditional on a positive result when the withdrawal agreement goes back to the Commons. 

He also said the 30 June date had its merits but created “a series of questions of a legal and political nature”.

In an address to the nation last night May said she was on the side of the public and reiterated her call for MPs to back the twice-rejected withdrawal deal. 

Asked on her way into the summit today if she was prepared to lead UK out on a ‘no deal’ basis in 8 days she didn’t rule it out but reiterated that the Commons should vote to back the deal in the coming days. 

A vote could take place as early as Tuesday next. 

No deal

If the deal is rejected at the third time of asking, there’s still a possibility the EU could come back and offer a much longer extension in order to avoid the so-called ‘rolling cliff-edge’. This would require the UK to take part in EU elections. 

May has said that’s not something she would countenance and strongly hinted she would quit if forced into a corner on the issue by the EU and parliament (we’ve gone into detail on some of the scenarios that could throw up here). 

Speaking on his way into the summit this afternoon Varadkar said everyone needed to bear in mind that nobody wanted at no-deal exit. 

“No deal can only ever be a British choice. Let’s not forget the March 29th deadline was set by the United Kingdom.”

He reiterated that the UK always had the choice if it so wished to revoke Article 50 at the last moment “and they do not need permission to do that, so no-deal will be a British choice and a British decision”. 

He said that if the UK was to remain in the EU beyond this summer it would have to take part in European elections. 

That message was echoed earlier by Phil Hogan, the Agriculture Commissioner and former Fine Gael minister. 

“Our legal advice is there would be European elections in the UK if an extension was granted beyond 23 May,” Hogan said.

- With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha in Brussels

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    95,665  47
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    86,231  32
    3
    		Kildare school apologises after students 'received burns' on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday
    81,469  69
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    8,217  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    156  0
    3
    		Meet CreditCruncher, the startup that's taking the law of late payments into its own hands
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    89,274  7
    2
    		'We won't be playing this Saturday' - another team enters stand-off with GAA
    38,662  21
    3
    		Harry Kane: 'My nana and grandad were Irish, so I had that decision. It never really came'
    31,940  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		With the wedding on hold, let's deep dive into Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship
    4,456  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,056  0
    3
    		Every dish Antoni has taught people to cook on Queer Eye ranked from least to most appealing
    3,322  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future
    Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigate after man (70s) seriously assaulted in Macroom car park
    Gardaí investigate after man (70s) seriously assaulted in Macroom car park
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Gsoc notified as gardaí launch investigation into death of man in his 40s

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie