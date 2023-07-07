Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 July 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
# variety jones
Michelin-star Dublin restaurant hit by fire at new premises
Gardaí confirmed that there were no injuries reported.
10.7k
0
1 hour ago

A FIRE BROKE out last night at a Michelin-star restaurant in Dublin city centre.

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Dublin 8 at Variety Jones, which recently moved into a new premises.

Gardaí confirmed that there were no injuries reported. 

“Gardaí assisted Fire Services at the scene of a fire at a premises on Francis Street, Dublin 8 shortly after 7pm yesterday evening. There were no reports of any injuries. No offences disclosed,” a garda spokesperson said.

The Dublin Fire Brigade dispatched four fire engines and a turntable ladder to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Variety Jones received its Michelin star in 2019 at a ceremony in London alongside 17 other Irish eateries.

It was previously located in another address on the street but recently moved into its current building.

The restaurant is ordinarily open on evenings from Wednesdays to Saturdays but planned to close from 9 to 25 July for summer holidays, according to its website.

Restaurant owner Keelan Higgs told the Irish Times that the restaurant would be closed today but that it may be able to reopen at its former premises tomorrow.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     