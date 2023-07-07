Michelin-star Dublin restaurant hit by fire at new premises

A FIRE BROKE out last night at a Michelin-star restaurant in Dublin city centre.

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Dublin 8 at Variety Jones, which recently moved into a new premises.

Gardaí confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

“Gardaí assisted Fire Services at the scene of a fire at a premises on Francis Street, Dublin 8 shortly after 7pm yesterday evening. There were no reports of any injuries. No offences disclosed,” a garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The Dublin Fire Brigade dispatched four fire engines and a turntable ladder to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a building off Francis Street



4️⃣ Four fire engines responded along with a turntable ladder



🚒 The fire is under control, traffic restrictions remain in place pic.twitter.com/umYXLU04RF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 6, 2023 Dublin Fire Brigade / Twitter

Variety Jones received its Michelin star in 2019 at a ceremony in London alongside 17 other Irish eateries.

It was previously located in another address on the street but recently moved into its current building.

The restaurant is ordinarily open on evenings from Wednesdays to Saturdays but planned to close from 9 to 25 July for summer holidays, according to its website.

Restaurant owner Keelan Higgs told the Irish Times that the restaurant would be closed today but that it may be able to reopen at its former premises tomorrow.