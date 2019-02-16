This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 February, 2019
Vatican defrocks former cardinal over sexual abuse of teenager in US

It is the first time a cardinal has ever been defrocked for sex abuse.

By AFP Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 9:50 AM
40 minutes ago 1,980 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4497057
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick (File Photo)
Image: AP/PA Images
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick (File Photo)
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick (File Photo)
Image: AP/PA Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS defrocked a former cardinal over accusations he sexually abused a teenager 50 years ago, the Vatican has confirmed.

Theodore McCarrick, 88, resigned from the Vatican’s College of Cardinals in July, and is the first cardinal ever to be defrocked for sex abuse.

He was found guilty in January by a Vatican court for sexually abusing a teenager, a decision confirmed by the pope in February, with “no further recourse”, according to the statement.

It said McCarrick was guilty of “sins against the Sixth Commandment with minors and with adults, with the aggravating factor of the abuse of power”.

The announcement marks a spectacular fall from grace for the once influential cardinal and comes ahead of a Vatican conference later this month which will bring together bishops from around the world to discuss protecting children within the Church.

Sex abuse scandals around the globe, and most recently in the United States and Chile, have shaken the church, with Pope Francis promising a policy of “zero tolerance” even for high-ranking church members.

McCarrick, former archbishop emeritus of Washington, was barred from practicing as a priest in July last year, after which he resigned his honorary title of cardinal.

He was known for having sex with adult seminarians before he was accused of sexually abusing at least one teenager.

Prosecutors in the US state of Pennsylvania last year found 300 priests were involved in child sexual abuse since the 1940s, crimes that were covered up by a string of bishops.

Prosecutors in half a dozen other US states have announced plans for similar investigations.

- © AFP 2019

