This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Pictures: The UK, France and Germany mark Victory in Europe Day

Millions across Europe paused at 11am today to remember those who served in the Second World War.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 May 2020, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,604 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094292

COMMEMORATIONS HAVE TAKEN plae across Europe to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. 

Millions across Europe paused at 11am today to remember those who served in the Second World War.

In the UK, the moment was led by the Prince Charles, who laid a wreath at a memorial near Balmoral.

ve-day-75th-anniversary World War Two veteran Len Gibbon, 96, stands to watch a Spitfire fly over the Care for Veterans site in Worthing to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Source: PA

Charles’ handwritten message with his floral tribute read: “In everlasting remembrance”, while Camilla left a note with her bouquet in memory of her father Major Bruce Shand, who served with the 12th Lancers during the war.

ve-day-75th-anniversary The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over the London Eye on the bank of the River Thames during a flypast in central London to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Source: PA

ve-day-75th-anniversary Care assistant Cat Buckley looks after 95 year old Second World War veteran Signalman Eric Bradshaw, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Source: Peter Byrne via PA

Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a message to the UK’s Prime Minister on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

In his message to Boris Johnson, Mr Putin said: “The Great Victory was a pivotal event of the 20th century with enduring significance for the fate of all humankind. It was achieved thanks to the joint efforts of the Soviet Union and the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. That invaluable experience is no less needed today.”

ve-day-75th-anniversary Aircraft over Henstridge airfield in Somerset write a VE Day 75th anniversary message in the sky using skytyping. Source: Andrew Matthews via PA

The Kremlin said he also expressed confidence that the memory of the two nations’ “brotherhood-in-arms” would lead to “constructive” Russian-British dialogue and co-operation.

In Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel kept their distance as they paused in front of wreaths at Neue Wache — the country’s main memorial to the victims of war and dictatorship.

75-years-end-of-war-berlin German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Source: DPA/PA Images

Steinmeier then delivered an outdoor speech urging nations to remember how they joined forces to fight the tyranny of Nazism and said the same unity was needed now to defeat a virus that has killed 270,000 people globally.

“For us Germans, ‘never again’ means ‘never again alone’,” he said.

Germany does not usually mark the anniversary of the Nazis’ unconditional surrender to the Allies with much fanfare.

This year, however, the city of Berlin declared a one-off public holiday.

President Steinmeier urged Germans to see 8 May as “a day of gratitude” because it freed Germany from the terror of the Nazis and brought peace to Europe.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron attended a small ceremony at the Arc of Triumph on a near-deserted Champs-Elysees.

ve-day-ceremonies-paris Source: Lemouton Stephane/Pool/ABACA

ve-day-ceremonies-paris French President Emmanuel Macron at the statue of General Charles de Gaulle during the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of World War II victory in Europe. Source: Lemouton Stephane/Pool/ABACA

In the US, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will join a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II memorial in Washington, DC.

With reporting by PA.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie