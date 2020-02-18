Iceland Vegetable Lasagne batch recalled due to possible presence of plastic

A BATCH OF Iceland Vegetable Lasagne has been recalled as it may contain plastic or rubber.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a notice today to say that the food company Iceland is recalling a particular batch of its 500g vegetable lasagne, “due to the possible presence of plastic / rubber”.

It said that this “many make the product unsafe to eat”.

The lasagne batch in question has the best before date of 03/08/21.

Recall notices will also be displayed at the point-of-sale, in stores that supplied the implicated batches, the FSAI said.