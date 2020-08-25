This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda probe launched after van smashes through level crossing barrier in Co Roscommon

A vehicle drove through a closed arm of a level crossing barrier this morning.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 9,493 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5185927
Image: Irish Rail
Image: Irish Rail

Updated 33 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident this morning in which a vehicle broke through a level crossing barrier.

A motorist struck the barrier at Knockroghery level crossing in Roscommon this morning, causing delays to services along the Westport line.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told TheJournal.ie that gardaí are investigating an incident occurred in Knockoghery, Roscommon on 25 August at 9.20am where a vehicle “drove through a level crossing barrier”.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Irish Rail have released footage of the incident, in which the vehicle is seen to drive over the tracks.

The barrier arm on the vehicle’s side of the road had closed moments before the vehicle approached the level crossing.

The vehicle is seen to drive through the closed barrier.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for Irish Rail said that ”one of the barrier arms was completely broken off, so that had to be replaced”.

The 07.15 service between Westport and Heuston was delayed, with further delays continuing into the afternoon.

Irish Rail confirmed to TheJournal.ie that services on the line were now operating as normal. 

Irish Rail asked the public to “please remember to act safely at level crossings” and “always obey crossing warning signs”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In 2019, there was 155 incidents recorded at level crossings, most of which related to barriers being struck by vehicles who continued to drive through the level crossing

According to figures released in June, there was a significant reduction in the number of incidents recorded in the start of 2020, with 32 incidents at level crossings by that point.

Irish Rail said that the decrease was welcome but that reduced traffic volume due to Covid-19 restrictions was a major factor in the lower numbers.

Across the network, there are 948 level crossings, with a combination of automated CCTV crossings, manned crossings, and unmanned, user-operated crossings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie