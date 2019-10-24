One man (23) arrested and €33,000, vehicles and watches seized during searches

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man and seized €33,000 in cash, along with watches and vehicles following searches at a number of premises.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), with the help of the Criminal Assets Bureau identified and targeted a South Dublin-based crime group suspected to be involved in burglaries at homes throughout Ireland.

During the course of searches on three premises, gardaí seized €33,000 in cash, six rolex watches, a quantity of jewellery and three vehicles.

A man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The seizures were made under the winter phase of Operation Thor.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said: “Throughout Ireland, members of the Garda Síochána are targeting organised crime groups who are believed to be involved in residential burglaries.”

“Today this activity has resulted in an arrest and the seizure of property of significant value, believed to be proceeds of crime.

“Our activity in this regard will continue in an effort to prevent burglaries from taking place in the first instance and to recover stolen property and apprehend culprits, where burglaries have already taken place.”