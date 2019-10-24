This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One man (23) arrested and €33,000, vehicles and watches seized during searches

It comes following a targeted investigation into a South Dublin crime gang.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 9:49 PM
11 minutes ago 1,720 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866450
Image: Garda Facebook page
Image: Garda Facebook page

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED one man and seized €33,000 in cash, along with watches and vehicles following searches at a number of premises. 

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), with the help of the Criminal Assets Bureau identified and targeted a South Dublin-based crime group suspected to be involved in burglaries at homes throughout Ireland.

During the course of searches on three premises, gardaí seized €33,000 in cash, six rolex watches, a quantity of jewellery and three vehicles. 

A man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

The seizures were made under the winter phase of Operation Thor.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said: “Throughout Ireland, members of the Garda Síochána are targeting organised crime groups who are believed to be involved in residential burglaries.”

“Today this activity has resulted in an arrest and the seizure of property of significant value, believed to be proceeds of crime. 

“Our activity in this regard will continue in an effort to prevent burglaries from taking place in the first instance and to recover stolen property and apprehend culprits, where burglaries have already taken place.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie