Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Vehicles seized across the country as gardaí carry out checkpoints in lead up to Christmas period

Operation Thor checkpoints were carried out yesterday in 15 districts.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 6:22 PM
28 minutes ago 7,121 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4914082
Gardaí carried out checkpoints in recent days
Image: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí carried out checkpoints in recent days
Gardaí carried out checkpoints in recent days
Image: An Garda Síochána

A NUMBER OF vehicles have been seized after gardaí carried out checkpoints around the country in recent days in the lead up to the Christmas period. 

Operation Thor checkpoints were carried out yesterday in 15 districts in Kildare, Meath, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow. 

Gardaí have said the aim of this operation is to have a greater garda high visibility presence patrolling and conducting checkpoints in each division as traffic/movement of the public increases in the run up to Christmas.

During the checkpoints, a number of vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act in all divisions. 

A disqualified driver was also detected driving in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow. 

“These high visibility patrols and checkpoints will have prevented burglaries, disrupted the movement of travelling criminals by the seizure of vehicles under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, monitor the movement of travelling criminals with the recording of intelligence on Pulse and finally increase public confidence with the visible presence of marked garda vehicles patrolling the divisions,” gardaí said in a statement this evening. 

In addition to the above checkpoints, a two-day Operation Thor was carried out in the Bray district on Friday and yesterday. 

This operation included community engagement, distribution of advice, numerous checkpoints and patrols. 

A number of arrests were also made for offences including burglaries, thefts and unauthorised taking, and for the sale and supply of drugs. 

In total, 15 checkpoints were conducted, along with 38 patrols. Six vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and a number of searches were conducted. 

