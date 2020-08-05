Your evening longread: The bizarre plot to capture the Venezuelan president

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Coup

Operation Gideon was a “deeply flawed” coup attempt which involved Venezuelans and former US Special Forces soldiers. Here’s how it happened.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

“It made the Bay of Pigs look like D-Day,” quipped one commentator, referring to the failed US-financed invasion of Fidel Castro’s Cuba in 1961. Operation Gideon is a staggering tale of hubris, incompetence and treachery. Eight men were killed by Venezuela’s armed forces off the coastal town of Macuto. Dozens of others were captured and remain in jail in Caracas. Less than a handful escaped. And coinciding with the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it has attracted less attention outside the Americas than it otherwise might have done.