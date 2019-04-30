Venezuela says an 'attempted coup' has been launched to oust president Nicolas Maduro

VENEZUELA’S OPPOSITION LEADER and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido has announced that troops have joined his campaign to oust Nicolas Maduro.

In a video recorded at a Caracas military air base and posted on social media, the US-backed Guaido said that troops had finally heeded months of urging to join his campaign to oust the country’s president.

Television images showed soldiers and Guaido supporters at the largely empty base milling around without urgency.

“Today brave soldiers, brave patriots, brave men supporting the constitution have answered our call,” he said.

Tensions in the country have reached a critical point after Guaido announced in January that he was the acting president under the constitution.

He said Maduro had been fraudulently re-elected last year, and he has received support from the US, Brazil, Peru, Chile and a number of EU nations.

‘Treacherous military personnel’

But Maduro, who took over from Hugo Chavez in 2013 and has presided over a period of economic implosion, has been able to count on support from Russia and China.

His government has vowed to put down what it is calling an attempted coup against him.

“We are currently facing and deactivating a small group of treacherous military personnel who took positions in the Altamira distributor road [in Caracas] to promote a coup d’etat,” Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter.

“We call on the people to remain on maximum alert to – with our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces – defeat the attempted coup and preserve peace,” he said.

Guaidó posts on Twitter earlier today Source: Twitter

In his video, Guaido appeared alongside high-profile opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who had been put under home arrest by Maduro’s regime but announced he had been “freed” by soldiers supporting Guaido.

Lopez posted a picture on Twitter with men in uniform, and said it was taken at the La Carlota military base in eastern Caracas.

“Venezuela: the definitive phase to end the usurpation, Operation Liberty, has begun,” read the message.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez also said on Twitter that the situation in military barracks and bases in the country was “normal.”

US mobilisation

Maduro and his government have repeatedly accused the United States of trying to foment a coup, and blame the economic devastation in the country on the tightening US sanctions.

Although US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that “all options” are on the table regarding Venezuela, there has been no noticeable US military mobilisation yet.

However, it has warned against any attempt to arrest Guaido, who has been left free to roam Venezuela and hold rallies.

Colombia’s president Ivan Duque called for “soldiers and the people of Venezuela to place themselves on the right side of history, rejecting dictatorship and Maduro’s usurption”.

Colombia also said it was calling an emergency meeting of the Lima Group, a grouping of major Latin American nations plus Canada focused on Venezuela.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019.