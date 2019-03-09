This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guaido supporters square up to Venezuelan police amid electricity blackout

It’s not known what caused the blackout, which is one of the worst and longest in recent memory in Venezuela.

By AFP Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 6:10 PM
57 minutes ago 1,954 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532580
Image: Eduardo Verdugo
Image: Eduardo Verdugo

RIOT POLICE BLOCKED protesters as thousands of people took to the streets with tensions rising between opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro after crisis-wracked Venezuela emerged from the chaos of an electricity blackout.

Both Guaido and Maduro, who are locked in a bitter power struggle for the right to lead the oil-rich South American nation, had asked their supporters to fill the streets of Caracas and other cities in rival demonstrations.

“We want to march! Yes we can!” shouted opposition protesters as riot police prevented them from accessing the street in east Caracas where their demonstration was due to take place.

Overnight, security services had stopped the opposition from setting up a stage in an avenue where their protest was due to take place.

“They think they can scare us but they will get a surprise form the people in the street,” Guaido tweeted.

Venezuela Political Crisis University students walk to a meeting point for a march against the government of President Nicolas Maduro today. Source: AP/PA Images

“They think they can wear us down, but there’s no way they can contain a population that has decided to end the usurpation,” added the leader of the opposition-controlled legislature, who is recognised as Venezuela’s interim president by more than 50 countries.

Guaido is trying to force out Maduro – whose May re-election he deems illegitimate – in order to set up new elections. Ireland and other EU nations backed Guaido’s succession if it meant that fresh elections are called.

Opposition lawmakers denounced the overnight arrest of three people who were setting up a stage at the opposition rally site. Maduro has asked his backers to march against “imperialism.”

“We’re continuing the battle and victory over the permanent and brutal aggression against our people,” Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Today, more than ever, we’re anti-imperialists. We will never surrender!

‘Forceful response’

The mounting political pressure comes as services slowly returned to normal in Caracas and the states of Miranda and Vargas, home to the country’s international airport and main port.

“The US empire once again underestimates the conscience and determination of Venezuela’s people,” tweeted Maduro, who has not been seen in public since the blackout began late Thursday afternoon.

I assure them that every attempt at imperial aggression will be met with a forceful response from the patriots who love and valiantly defend our homeland.

Who’s to blame?

The western regions of Barinas, Tachira and Zulia remained without electricity while in other states the supply was proving unstable.

It was one of the worst and longest blackouts in recent memory in Venezuela and paralyzed most of the country. Its cause is still unknown.

Hospitals had reported terrible problems and those with generators were using them only in emergencies.

Flights were canceled, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded at airports.

The Caracas subway, which transports two million people a day, remained suspended early this morning and shops were closed, but internet and telecommunications services were returning to normal.

“The problem is food, I’d bought meat and it’s going bad. I’m going to the march because we need change. We’re fed up,” Luis Alvarez, a 51-year-old truck driver, told AFP.

Maduro had blamed the blackout on US sabotage and shut down offices and schools yesterday.

Venezuela has suffered more than four years of recession that has seen poverty soar as citizens struggle with food and medicine shortages.

Critics blame the government for failing to invest in maintaining the electrical grid, although the government often points the finger at external factors when the lights go out.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Maduro was wrong to blame the US or any other country for Venezuela’s woes.

“Power shortages and starvation are the result of the Maduro regime’s incompetence,” he tweeted.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    102,935  234
    2
    		Baby of ISIS bride Shamima Begum dies in Syria
    59,915  148
    3
    		'My name is Lavinia': First rape survivor to waive anonymity tells her story
    41,907  13
    Fora
    1
    		Burger joint BuJo wants to topple a decade-old planning rule so it can keep selling food to-go
    403  0
    2
    		How to avoid hefty payouts for misusing security cameras in the workplace
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    48,958  106
    2
    		'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    42,529  13
    3
    		LIVE: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    22,493  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Beyond inspiring': Late Late viewers were united in their admiration of Lavinia Kerwick last night
    13,377  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you consider getting lip or dermal fillers?
    5,904  3
    3
    		Why shopping for a new shape needs to be rooted in compassion
    2,171  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    PSNI
    Man (38) who died in suspected murder-suicide named as Russell Steele
    Man (38) who died in suspected murder-suicide named as Russell Steele
    'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman and teenage daughter found dead in Newry flat named
    Police 'not looking for anyone else' after bodies of three people found in Newry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie