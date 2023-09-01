Advertisement

Ryan Byrne/INPHO Vera Pauw.
# women's soccer team
Vera Pauw: 'We are absolutely fine with each other . . . I love Katie'
The departing coach has given her first interview since the FAI decided not to renew her contract.
2.6k
11
38 minutes ago

FORMER IRELAND COACH Vera Pauw has said she is “absolutely fine” with captain Katie McCabe, in her first interview since the FAI decided not to renew her contract. 

Pauw yesterday put out a statement where she claimed the Association’s review of the World Cup that led to her exit was “flawed” and with a “pre-determined outcome.”

Pauw told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue that she has had a lengthy conversation with McCabe and there is no problem between the pair. 

The captain and manager had an on-field exchange during Ireland’s final World Cup game against Nigeria, with McCabe subsequently tweeting a zipped-mouth emoji after Pauw discussed the incident in the post-match press conference. 

 ”We’ve spoken for over an hour with each other,” said Pauw.

“We are absolutely fine with each other. I’ve seen a lot on Twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes.

“She should not be held accountable. I love Katie. Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all.”

The full interview will be published by RTÉ later today. 

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

The 42 Team
