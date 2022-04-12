#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 April 2022
'It's just part of the gig': Varadkar says verbal abuse is common in Irish public life

Varadkar said that the viral incident occurred last summer while he was out running.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 1:56 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

LEO VARADKAR HAS said that receiving abuse on the street is “just part of the gig” after footage emerged yesterday of him being verbally abused when out for a run.

The footage shows a vehicle pull up beside Varadkar, with the person shouting expletives before the video ends. During the video, Varadkar responds, saying “have a nice day”.

Speaking to the media this morning, Varadkar said that he was unsure where the footage emerged from, saying that the incident itself occurred last summer.

He said that he recalled the incident taking place and that he was running home from the office when it occurred, adding that he was unaware it was recorded.

He said that verbal abuse is not uncommon for public figures, saying that it happens to him around once a week.

“A week wouldn’t go by where someone doesn’t hurl abuse at you in the street, but it doesn’t always get on video,” said Varadkar.

He did add that a majority of people who approach him in the street are polite and kind, but that “one in ten” usually are abusive.

“Thankfully the vast majority of people who approach you in the street or publicly are very kind and very polite, very complimentary, usually wants to thank you for the work you’re doing.

“I kind of accept it as part of political life… it’s just part of the gig unfortunately.”

