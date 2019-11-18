This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FG candidate Verona Murphy apologises for saying asylum seekers need to be 'deprogrammed'

Murphy is a candidate in the upcoming Wexford by-election.

By Conor McCrave Monday 18 Nov 2019, 9:06 AM
1 hour ago 6,933 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4895323
Image: Fine Gael
Image: Fine Gael

FINE GAEL ELECTION candidate Verona Murphy has issued an apology over her comments suggesting asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be “deprogrammed” as they may have been “infiltrated by ISIS”. 

Murphy, a by-election candidate in Wexford and president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, made the comments speaking on RTÉ’s This Week Programme. 

“I believe there are issues with the direct provision, and I believe that the people of Oughterard were absolutely justified because they hadn’t been given enough information,” she said. 

“There people are coming from such war-torn countries that they have to be deprogrammed, for the want of a better word, but through support services. 

“They carry angst that you wouldn’t ordinarily see, possibly infiltrated by ISIS, and we have to protect ourselves against that. 

“There are support services available, but they have to be available as much as the accommodation. Do not house those people where those support services are not readily available.”

In a statement following the broadcast, Murphy described her comments as a “poor choice of words”. 

“This was a very poor choice of words and I am very sorry to anyone who was offended by them,” she said. 

“People coming here fleeing persecution deserve to be treated with compassion and respect. They need to be given opportunities to forge a new start for themselves and their families.

“The point I was trying to make was that some people coming to this country do so from very difficult circumstances and the support services they need here have a vital role in helping them.”

Related Reads

07.11.19 Taoiseach says asylum seekers should be allowed to get licences for driving
06.11.19 Taoiseach says racist 'scaremongering' in communities needs to be called out

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Minster of State, Damien English said he did not agree with the Wexford candidate’s views. 

“To be clear on this, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t agree with what Verona said and Fine Gael wouldn’t agree with those views,” he said. 

“They were completely wrong and they were out-of-order, they were a poor choice of words… they didn’t come out right, she has corrected that. 

English said that Murphy’s comments were made during a broadcast in which a number of issues were discussed and as she has now apologised for her comments, “that is good enough for me”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie