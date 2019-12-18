Verona Murphy set to be dropped from Fine Gael general election ticket

VERONA MURPHY IS set to be dropped from the Wexford Fine Gael general election ticket.

It’s in the wake of a controversial by-election campaign last month which saw her come in for sustained criticism for a series of comments about migrants.

Murphy, the head of the Irish Road Haulage Association, was named last April alongside serving TDs Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy on the Fine Gael general election ticket.

After finishing in third place to Fianna Fáil and Labour in the Wexford by-election, a defiant Verona Murphy insisted she still had her sights set on the general election.

However Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe seemed less enthusiastic, with Donohoe saying the same evening: “Every candidate is of the view that they should be the candidate.”

It’s expected she will be officially removed from the election ticket at a meeting of the Fine Gael Executive Council tonight.

Paschal Donohoe was in Wexford meeting local representatives and party members over the weekend and sources say she’s widely expected to be removed from the ticket, but that the official decision will be ratified at the executive council meeting.

Donohoe, who is the party’s Director of Elections, also had a one-on-one meeting with Murphy yesterday evening.

When Varadkar was asked about Murphy during his interview on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane show, he said that her apology at the time was “enough” for him to campaign with her afterwards.

But Varadkar added that he had a “big problem” with a video released on Verona Murphy’s social media, which blamed the media for the controversy – Varadkar said that this suggested to him that her apology “maybe wasn’t sincere”.

The executive council takes core organisational decisions for the party and is elected each year at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis.

- With reporting from Christina Finn