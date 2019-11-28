This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Veteran and homeless former soldiers to be supported with €300k from Dormant Accounts Fund

A new hostel to house four to eight veterans in Cobh is to be developed.

By Christina Finn Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 5:22 PM
30 minutes ago 1,374 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910155
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

VETERAN SOLDIERS, SOME of which are homeless, are to get €300,000 of funding from the government’s Dormant Accounts Fund. 

The money will go towards eight nationwide drop-in centres operated by the Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA). 

The funds will also be used go towards three hostels and 11 support centres run by the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE)

Ollie O’Connor of ONE said the €100,000 per year the organisations are to get will be targeted at developing a hostel in Cobh, which will house between four and eight homeless veterans. 

Minister Kehoe said he recognises “the valued public service that has been given to the State by retired members of the Defence Forces”. 

“This government is proud to be able to invest significantly in our former Defence Force members, who for decades dedicated their lives representing our State both at home and abroad.

Photo 3 Ollie O'Connor of O.N.E, Minister of State Paul Kehoe and Jim Casey of IUNVA at Government Buildings today.

“ONE has put in tremendous work in developing a network of veterans supports centres nationwide, which provide significant supports to veterans and their families.

“IUNVA too has been quickly developing its drop-in centres, which I know are extremely popular with veterans,” said the minister. 

Kehoe said the organisations do great work in helping former soldiers who “often fall on hard and difficult times”. 

Under legislation, a scheme was introduced to allow money in the Dormant Accounts Fund to be used by government to fund programmes or projects which would assist the personal and social development of persons who are economically or socially disadvantaged. 

