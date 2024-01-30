VHI to increase price of healthcare insurance plans by 7% average from 1 March

VHI WILL INCREASE the price of its health insurance plans by an average of 7% from 1 March, the company has announced.

It said the price increase is “necessary” to meet the healthcare needs of its members as claims volumes rose by more than 20% last year and that inflation has had a “significant impact” on the cost of delivering healthcare.

Last year, there was was over 630,000 healthcare interactions with VHI’s health and wellbeing services, including access to VHI doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. The company said this represents a 21% increase in usage on the previous year.

VHI said the rapid return to full activity in hospitals post-Covid, combined with the impact of pent-up demand for services deferred during Covid, has contributed to the escalation in claims volumes and costs.

In addition, it said “advances in drugs, procedures and other medical innovations and technologies, supporting enhanced healthcare outcomes, have also impacted on the cost of providing care to members”.

Advertisement

“This unprecedented demand for healthcare from our members has led to a rapid increase in claims volumes and associated costs. We are taking the difficult steps required to address this matter,” VHI Insurance DAC managing director Aaron Keogh said.

“We have implemented a broad range of value and efficiency measures within the business as part of these efforts, however, the scale of the increase in healthcare services accessed by our members means that this price increase is necessary,” Keogh said.

“We are conscious of the financial pressures facing many of our members and are committed to delivering value by giving them access to high quality healthcare at the lowest possible prices.”

In a separate statement, the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) – which regulates the health insurance sector – said that the trend of insurers increasing prices since the pandemic is part of a global pattern.

“We always encourage consumers to review their policy each year at their renewal date to ensure that their policy fits their health needs and budget,” HIA CEO Ray Dolan said.

“Consumers can use the free comparison tool on our website, hia.ie, to find the best policy for their needs.”