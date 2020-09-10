Viable device made safe and removed by army bomb squad in Dublin this morning

THE DEFENCE FORCES has made safe a viable device found in Dublin this morning.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the Army Bomb Disposal Team was this morning tasked to investigate a suspicious item found in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

The team arrived at the scene at around 10am.

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation.

A viable device was identified, made safe and removed for further examination.

The team left the scene just after 11.30am.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Members of the public who encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.