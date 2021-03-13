Viable device made safe and removed by army bomb squad in Dublin this afternoon

THE DEFENCE FORCES has made safe a viable device found in Dublin this afternoon.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to investigate a suspect device at Botanic Avenue in north Dublin.

The team arrived at the scene at approximately 1.21pm.

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation.

An object was identified, made safe and removed for further examination where it was confirmed to be a viable device.

The team departed the scene at 3.07pm.

Members of the public who encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform gardaí.