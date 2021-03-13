#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Saturday 13 March 2021
Viable device made safe and removed by army bomb squad in Dublin this afternoon

The suspect device was discovered at Botanic Avenue in north Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 6:24 PM
The scene this afternoon
Image: Christine Bohan/TheJournal.ie
Image: Christine Bohan/TheJournal.ie

THE DEFENCE FORCES has made safe a viable device found in Dublin this afternoon. 

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to investigate a suspect device at Botanic Avenue in north Dublin. 

The team arrived at the scene at approximately 1.21pm. 

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation. 

An object was identified, made safe and removed for further examination where it was confirmed to be a viable device. 

The team departed the scene at 3.07pm.

Members of the public who encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform gardaí. 

Hayley Halpin
