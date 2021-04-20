PSNI officer's home targeted in 'reckless' bomb attack

A VIABLE EXPLOSIVE device has been found under the vehicle of a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland at a rural property just outside Dungiven, Co Derry.

The woman targeted is a member of staff who also serves as a part-time police officer.

The device was found outside her home in a rural area close to Dungiven.

A security alert at Ballyquin Road, Dungiven remains ongoing following a report yesterday morning of a suspicious object in the area, the PSNI said this afternoon.

ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Operations Department, said: “I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part time police officer.

Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster said she spoke to the officer this morning.

In a tweet, the DUP leader said: “I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her & her family. Reckless and futile.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill: “The attempted murder of a police officer near Dungiven is reprehensible. Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda. All politicians mist united against these reckless actions.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter condemned the attack.

“No one should have to live in fear of going to work,” she said.

“Our officers protect our communities every day and keep them safe. My thoughts are with the officer and their families.”

A security operation has been ongoing since Monday on the Ballyquin Road since the discovery of the device.

The finger of suspicion is likely to be pointed at dissident republicans opposed to be peace process.