#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

PSNI officer's home targeted in 'reckless' bomb attack

The incident was met with widespread condemnation.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 12:58 PM
8 minutes ago 615 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5414818
File Photo
Image: PA
File Photo
File Photo
Image: PA

A VIABLE EXPLOSIVE device has been found under the vehicle of a member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland at a rural property just outside Dungiven, Co Derry. 

The woman targeted is a member of staff who also serves as a part-time police officer.

The device was found outside her home in a rural area close to Dungiven.

A security alert at Ballyquin Road, Dungiven remains ongoing following a report yesterday morning of a suspicious object in the area, the PSNI said this afternoon. 

ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Operations Department, said: “I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part time police officer.

Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster said she spoke to the officer this morning.

In a tweet, the DUP leader said: “I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her & her family. Reckless and futile. 

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill: “The attempted murder of a police officer near Dungiven is reprehensible. Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda. All politicians mist united against these reckless actions.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter condemned the attack.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No one should have to live in fear of going to work,” she said.

“Our officers protect our communities every day and keep them safe. My thoughts are with the officer and their families.”

A security operation has been ongoing since Monday on the Ballyquin Road since the discovery of the device.

The finger of suspicion is likely to be pointed at dissident republicans opposed to be peace process.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie