Viable device found following a security alert in Derry

AMMUNITION TECHNICAL OFFICERS were called to examine a suspicious object that had been left in the Dungiven area, Co Derry last night.

After the discovery of the suspicious object, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) attended the scene and put cordons in place and closed roads.

Officers who examined the object declared it a “viable device” and took it from the scene to be forensically examined.

Advertisement

The PSNI attended the scene shortly after the device was discovered and a security alert was put in place in the area. Ballyquin Road in Dungiven, where the object was located, was closed.

Detectives are now appealing for any information about the incident. The road has since been re-opened.

In a statement last last night, the PSNI thanked local residents and members of the public affected by the incident for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety.

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number ’1788 23/11/23′.

A report can be made online, via the PSNI’s website, or through Crimestoppers’ website and anonymously on 0800 555 111.