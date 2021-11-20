#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Advertisement

'I'd rather my children have memories with me and if I go sooner, so be it' - Vicky Phelan

Phelan announced last week that she is stopping chemotherapy to focus on enjoying Christmas with her family.

By Zuzia Whelan Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 8:04 AM
12 minutes ago 2,531 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5606660

CERVICAL CANCER CAMPAIGNER Vicky Phelan said last night that she didn’t believe she’d “see Christmas” only a month ago, following her decision to stop chemotherapy. 

Phelan, who has been a vocal campaigner for hundreds of women who were affected by the cervical check scandal, said last week she was receiving end-of-life “palliative care”, and told The Late Late Show that she would rather her children have memories with her over the coming weeks, even if it means a shorter time spent with them. 

“If I go sooner, so be it,” she said, speaking to host Ryan Tubridy. 

“Four weeks ago, I didn’t think I’d see Christmas. That’s how real this is for me at this stage, like I spoke to my oncologist when I made the decision not to have any more chemotherapy, I mean, I think he was hoping I’d have a few more sessions.

“And I just said, no, I’m not doing this to my kids. I’m not doing this to myself at this stage.”

Kilkenny woman Phelan said she does have a “quality of life” at present, following her period of feeling unwell in recent weeks, and said she has been bolstered in her hopes to spend her remaining time with her children, 16-year-old Amelia and ten-year-old Darragh.

She explained that she received a message from one woman in particular which has stuck with her.

“She told me her she was ten when her mother died, so the same age as what my son is now. All I have of memories of my mother are her being thrown in bed, sick and suffering and she I think what you’re doing is so brave.

She said I would rather have had a shorter time with my mother but more quality and I just think, you know, those kinds of messages to me really validate what I’m doing.

“For me, it’s the right thing, and I know it’s not for everybody, but for me, I just think no, I would rather my children have memories of doing stuff with me and if I go sooner, so be it.”

Phelan was instrumental in exposing the cervical check controversy, after launching a High Court case against a US laboratory over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In 2018, Phelan settled high court proceedings against a US laboratory Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc, Austin, Texas, after receiving a false negative result for a 2011 smear test. In a 2014 audit, a number of smear tests were found to be incorrect.

Phelan received a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2014 but she was not informed of the smear test review until 2017.

The settlement against the lab was made without admission of liability.

She announced two years ago that she would be stepping back from campaigning to focus on her health. 

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie