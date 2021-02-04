#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 4 February 2021
Portrait of Vicky Phelan raises over €45,000 for healthcare workers

A family friend of Ms Phelan’s bought the portrait for it to go on display in her hometown.

By Adam Daly Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 4:38 PM
39 minutes ago 7,015 Views 2 Comments
VICKY PHELAN PORTRAIT FULL IMAGE

A PORTRAIT OF CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has sold at auction for €46,500, with all proceeds going to healthcare charity, Heroes Aid. 

Ms Phelan is currently undergoing an immunotherapy treatment in the US as part of a clinical trial which she hopes will prolong her life and afford her more time with her family.

The artwork by Tullamore artist Vincent Devine tells the story of Ms Phelan’s life in three panels, referencing to her cancer diagnosis and her advocacy work. 

The portrait was bought by David Brennan from Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, who is a family friend of Ms Phelan.

He has promised to bring the painting home to Mooncoin where he will allow it to go on public display. He has also given permission for the work to be taken on tour around Ireland, “so that it can be seen by as many people as possible”.

The auction was hosted for free by Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, who also donated their auctioneer’s fees to the charity.

Reacting to the sale Ms Phelan said she was “gobsmacked” and couldn’t be happier that Brennan bought the painting to bring it back to Mooncoin. 

“I couldn’t ask for better than that to be honest,” she said. 

