Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
WATCH: Documentary about Vicky Phelan to open in cinemas next month

The trailer for the new feature documentary was launched today.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 12:53 PM
8 minutes ago 333 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5859811

Source: Volta Pictures/YouTube

THE TRAILER FOR a new documentary about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has been launched, with the feature due to open in cinemas next month.

Directed by Sasha King, the film, entitled ‘Vicky’, premiered at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year.

It covers Phelan’s battle for justice and reform following the CervicalCheck scandal, her treatment journey, and the stories of other impacted women who have passed away.

The trailer, which was launched today by Volta Pictures, features Irish Women in Harmony singing Dreams, a cover of the Cranberries hit song.

“Vicky is a profound and intimate journey into not only Vicky’s fight to expose the truth of what happened for all women but also her own personal fight to stay alive,” the production company said.

Late last year the campaigner said she had decided to stop chemotherapy because it was making her too ill and she wanted to be able to enjoy time with her family. She confirmed she was receiving end-of-life palliative care. 

“I just said, no, I’m not doing this to my kids. I’m not doing this to myself at this stage,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show in November. 

The documentary was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival and was nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) Human Rights Award at the festival.

It will go on release in cinemas on 7 October.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

