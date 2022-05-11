#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Alabama prison officer and escapee were prepared for a shoot-out with police

Casey White was apprehended yesterday, with handguns and an AR-15 in his vehicle.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 11 May 2022, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 4,200 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5760559
Casey White, left, and prison official Vicky White.
Casey White, left, and prison official Vicky White.
Casey White, left, and prison official Vicky White.

A MURDER SUSPECT and a prison officer who helped him escape from jail were armed and prepared for a shoot-out when they were captured.

Vicky White, a 56 year old prison official, was bringing Casey White, a 38 year old man awaiting charges for attempted murder, to a mental health evaluation when the pair absconded on April 29th.

They were sighted yesterday evening in the state of Indiana and Casey White was apprehended after a brief car chase with authorities.

Vicky White was found dead in the fugitives’ Cadillac from a gunshot wound to the head, along with four handguns, an AR-15 rifle and $29,000 (€27,449) in cash.

NBC’s Today show reported that federal marshals said Casey White told officers at the scene: “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it.”

Her gunshot wound was ruled to be self-inflicted by local coroners, however the fugitives were not married or related.

Casey White told investigators after his capture “he was probably going to have a shoot-out at the stake of both of them losing their lives”.

At the time of his escape he was serving a 75 year sentence for attempted murder and awaiting charges for stabbing a woman to death during a burglary in 2015.

The pair appeared to have had a “jailhouse romance”, Alabama authorities said last week. 

As for Vicky White’s role in the escape, the sheriff said: “He was not forcing her. It was a mutual relationship.”

Related Reads

10.05.22 Alabama inmate captured after escape as the ex-jail officer accused of aiding him dies
03.05.22 Manhunt in US for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’
02.05.22 US murder suspect and jail officer suspected of fleeing together

Authorities in Alabama believes that Vicky White may have been planning the escape for some time.

She applied for retirement in advance of the escape and was on her final day of work as assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail when she took White from jail.

In recent months, she had bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, US Marshal Marty Keely said.

Vicky White also sold her house for about half its market value and bought an SUV weeks before taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation in a patrol car without a second officer accompanying them, which was against jail policy.

Casey White was returned to Alabama last night, having escaped 300 miles with the prison officer in 11 days. 

At an arraignment yesterday he was charged with escape in the first degree, in addition to capital murder charges he already faces.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He was then transferred to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, a little more 100 miles south of Lauderdale County.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie