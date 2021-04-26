#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

Victims and offenders in 20% of sexual violence cases aged under 18 - CSO

Almost all offenders in cases of sexual violence reported in 2019 were men, Central Statistics Office data showed.

By Press Association Monday 26 Apr 2021, 2:15 PM
57 minutes ago 1,097 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5420313
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ONE-FIFTH OF sexual violence cases reported in 2019 involved both a victim and suspected offender aged under 18, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

The latest data on recorded crime suggests that in 19.6% of cases involving sexual violence, both the victim and the suspect were underage.

Sexual violence cases most commonly involved a suspected offender over the age of 30 and a victim under the age of 18, occurring in 26.9% of cases.

Almost all offenders in cases of sexual violence reported in 2019 were men, at 99.4%, the CSO data showed.

Four out of five, 79%, of victims of sexual violence reported in 2020 were female.

The majority of victims of murder and manslaughter, some 84%, were male.

But the number of female victims of murder or manslaughter had fallen in each of the last three years.

CSO statistician Sam Scriven said: “The figures published today provide detail on the age and sex of both victims and suspected offenders of serious crimes reported to An Garda Siochana.

“There were 32 male victims (84%) and six female victims (16%) of murder or manslaughter in Ireland in 2020.

“Both the number and proportion of female victims of murder or manslaughter has fallen in each of the last three years.

“As has been the case in previous years, four out of five, 79%, of victims of sexual violence crimes reported to An Garda Siochana in 2020 were female.”

For detected homicide offences in 2019, 83% of suspected offenders were male.

The proportion of males was higher for murder or manslaughter incidents (90.3% male) than for incidents of dangerous driving leading to death (72.7% male).

17 males and 17 females were killed in incidents classified as dangerous driving leading to death in 2020.

In murder and manslaughter cases recorded in 2019, the suspected offender and victim were both male in three-quarters, or 74.2%, of cases.

In contrast, more than three-quarters, 76.5%, of detected sexual violence crime involved a male suspected offender and a female victim.

Reporting of sexual violence crimes decreased in 2020 when compared with 2019, from 2,827 victims to 2,534 victims overall, in part due to lockdown restrictions.

But it remained the case that four out of every five victims, 79.2%, were female.

Some 2,006 females reported sexual violence in 2020 compared to 528 males.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over half, 55.5%, of victims of physical assault and related offences recorded in 2020 were male.

The statistics from the CSO have been published “under reservation”, meaning they do not meet the standard of statistics officially published by the organisation.

The sole source of data for recorded crime data is the PULSE system used internally by An Garda Siochana.

In 2014, the Garda Inspectorate report identified quality issues in relation to the recording of data on the PULSE system, leading the CSO to suspend publication of the data.

This has led to ongoing reviews and suspensions of publishing data.

As of quarter one in 2018, the quality of the data did not meet the CSO’s standards for completeness and accuracy.

But the absence of regular, impartial and transparently produced crime statistics is said to create a vacuum for policymakers and citizens.

As such, the CSO felt that the “over-riding public interest” was best served by the resumption of publication of recorded crime statistics, categorised as “under reservation” to highlight the quality issues.

It means the figures are likely to be revised, particularly in homicide cases, where there is an ongoing review of incidents between 2003 and 2017.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie