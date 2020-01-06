This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Video of crowded Direct Provision room not staged, says asylum seeker group

Video footage posted on Twitter appears to show ten beds in one hotel room in Portarlington.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 6 Jan 2020, 9:08 AM
27 minutes ago 2,564 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954682

AN ASYLUM SEEKER group has rejected a claim by the Department of Justice (DoJ) that a video appearing to show ten beds in one emergency accommodation hotel room was staged. 

The video posted on Twitter by Newstalk reporter Barry Whyte appears to show an overcrowded hotel room for asylum seekers at the East End Hotel in Portarlington, Co Laois. 

The DoJ said on Saturday that the video clip “appears to have been staged”.

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), an advocate group for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, issued a statement last night to reject these comments made by the department. 

The DoJ has been contacted for further comment on this issue by TheJournal.ie

MASI said 19 men had been staying in a different hotel in emergency accommodation in Monaghan before being transferred to the Portarlington hotel last Friday. 

“This is when they were shocked and appalled to find 10 beds in a room with no windows and cupboards to store clothes,” the statement from MASI said. 

“MASI is appalled by the conduct of both the Department of Justice and Equality and the management in the East End Hotel who claimed that the 10 beds in the room were staged by the asylum seekers.” 

Related Read

04.01.20 Dept of Justice says video of cramped Direct Provision room 'appears to have been staged'

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said at the weekend that he was “concerned” at the content of the video clip but the department said in a statement that the video “does not represent the reality at this facility”.

“Hotel management has informed the Department that last night [Friday], a number of residents moved themselves from their assigned rooms into the room shown in the video,” the DoJ said on Saturday.

The department says this hotel is housing 71 asylum seekers across a total of 19 bedrooms “on an emergency basis”. 

Fianna Fáil senator Catherine Ardagh tweeted at the weekend calling the situation in the room “outrageous” and saying “this needs to be shut down”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie