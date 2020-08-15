This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 15 August, 2020
Gardaí investigate 'racially motivated incident' after young people filmed pushing woman into canal

A video of the attack in Dublin has been widely shared online.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 4:09 PM
44 minutes ago 24,386 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5176689
A still from the video
Image: Twitter
A still from the video
A still from the video
Image: Twitter

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a video that shows a group of young people pushing an Asian woman into the Royal Canal in Dublin.

The short video is widely circulating across social media today.

The footage, originally uploaded to two boys’ TikTok accounts, shows the woman telling the young boys they should not “racially discriminate”, implying that something racist was said off-camera.

Some of the boys then proceed to push the woman into the canal. In the brief clip, she is shocked and shouts when pushed. The boys laugh.

The original videos, and the two TikTok accounts that initially uploaded them, appear to have been deleted.

The woman’s condition after the incident is not known.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they were investigating the incident and urged anyone who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime to report the matter directly to them.

“An Garda Síochána takes hate crime seriously, and each and every hate crime reported to us is professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process,” a spokesman said.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

