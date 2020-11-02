Several injured in suspected terror attack in Vienna

In this image made from video, police at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Source: AP/PA Images

SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE been injured and officers are out in force after gunfire in Vienna, police in the Austrian capital said.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry as saying one attacker had been killed and another could be on the run.

The president of Vienna’s Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said that shots had been fired “in the immediate vicinity” of the Stadttempel synagogue but added that it was currently unknown whether the synagogue itself had been the target of an attack.

He said that the synagogue and office buildings at the same address had been closed at the time of the attack.

“It sounded like firecrackers, then we realised it was shots,” said one eyewitness quoted by public broadcaster ORF.

A shooter had “shot wildly with an automatic weapon” before the police arrived and opened fire, the witness added.

Police said the operation in the centre of the city is ongoing and urged people to avoid open spaces and public transport.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“There are several injured persons,” police tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”

Police added that the circumstances of the incident are still being determined.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time.

With reporting from AFP