‘We need to ensure women are safe’: Vigil held in Limerick in honour of Geila Ibram

A VIGIL HAS been held in honour of Geila Ibram, who was killed in Limerick last week.

Geila, a 27-year-old from Romania, was found dead at a residence on the Dock Road.

26-year-old Habib Shamel has since been charged with her murder.

Tonight’s vigil, a week after Geila was found dead in Limerick, was organised by Social Democrat councillor for Limerick City West Eliza O’Donovan.

Speaking to The Journal, O’Donovan said it was “very important that we recognised her death in some sort of way”.

“We gathered this evening on what was a very, very rainy and windy night,” said O’Donovan, “and I was very heartened to see a sizable crowd there.”

Thank you to everyone that came out to pay their respects to Geila Ibram this evening. This time last week we heard the awful news that a young woman had died in our city. I was heartened to see so many come out to show their support to Geila’s family, children and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JD6EqO5S7S — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) April 11, 2023

While O’Donovan said “Limerick city is a really lovely place to live”, she added: “The message that needs to come out is that we need to ensure women in this city are safe and that we are protected.”

The Social Democrat councillor warned that “as a woman living in Ireland today, all that I can see is that we really have a culture of misogyny that is endemic throughout our society”.

Advertisement

“Violence towards women, particularly those from vulnerable and migrant communities, is something that we have to be vocal about, we have to speak up about, and we have to condemn it in all its forms.”

However, O’Donovan said tonight’s vigil, close to where Geila lost her life, “was not about making any sort of political point”.

“I don’t think it’s time to do it,” said O’Donovan.

“It’s about respecting that a young life has gone and that this woman had come over from Romania and now will never ever return.

“The message of tonight really was just one of respect and condolences to the family.”

However, O’Donovan added that “political action” is needed in relation to “violence against women” nationally.

O’Donovan said the people of Limerick are “horrified by what has happened” and added that it was important to mark Geila’s passing.

“We gathered very close to where Geila had died, we just felt that it was important to do that.

“On a very cold, wet, rainy night by the River Shannon, people came with candles and flowers and I think we showed the grief that people are feeling and the sadness that this has happened in our city and that it has happened to such a young woman.

“Limerick people, generally, are very good and come together and we have sent a very strong message that what has happened is abhorrent, and that we stand completely with Geila’s family.”

-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper