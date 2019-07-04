Man hospitalised after taxi and Viking Splash Tours crash in Dublin

This morning's incident on Winetavern Street. Source: RollingNews.ie

A COLLISION INVOLVING a taxi and an amphibious vehicle from the Viking Splash Tours saw one man hospitalised in Dublin this morning.

The crash happened on Winetavern Street at about 10.45am with gardaí, members of Dublin Fire Brigade and an ambulance crew at the scene.

Pictures from the scene show the front of the amphibious vehicle on top of the rear of the taxi.

Source: RollingNews.ie

The driver of the taxi was helped from his car after the DFB had cut the roof off the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution and no other injuries were reported following the collision.