Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 22 July 2022
Advertisement

Vince McMahon retires as WWE chairman amid misconduct probe

McMahon made the announcement this evening in a statement.

By AFP Friday 22 Jul 2022, 10:40 PM
22 minutes ago 2,715 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5824152
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced he would be stepping back this evening
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced he would be stepping back this evening
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced he would be stepping back this evening
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

VINCE MCMAHON IS to retire as chairman and chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the WWE figurehead.

McMahon made the announcement this evening in a statement, just one month on after he said he would continue to oversee the business while the investigation takes place.

McMahon, whose friends include former US president Donald Trump, became a character in his own wrestling promotions at one stage and even launched a rival to the NFL — his over-the-top XFL.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

Last month, it was announced that his daughter, Stephanie, will serve as the interim CEO and chairwoman.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board was investigating a 3 million dollar (€2.86 million) settlement McMahon paid to a departing female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair.

The employee, hired as a paralegal in 2019, has a separation agreement from January that prevents her from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him, the WSJ reported.

The board’s investigation, which started in April, found other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the WSJ reported.

Aside from the investigation into alleged misconduct by McMahon and Laurinaitis, WWE said the company and its special committee will work with an independent third party to perform a comprehensive review of its compliance programme, HR function and overall culture.

McMahon thanked his family, employees and performers for building WWE’s success as well as dedication and passion.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment,” McMahon said, promising that WWE would continue to deliver its unique brand of thrills.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” McMahon said.

“As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can,” he said.

© AFP 2022 with additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie