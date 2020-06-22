Appeal for information on 2014 murder of Vincent Maher at house party

CRIMESTOPPERS HAS LAUNCHED an appeal for information on the 2014 murder of Vincent Maher in Finglas, Dublin.

On Saturday, 11 January 2014, Maher was at a party in his home in Springmount Apartments on the Wellmount Road in Finglas. It’s believed up to 15 people were present at the party.

During the early hours of the morning, an altercation happened between a number of those present which led to Maher being fatally assaulted.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are appealing to those who were present at the party to come forward with further information.

They are also appealing to those who weren’t at the party but who may have information on the incident to come forward with any information, no matter how small it may seem.

“I am appealing to any members of the public who have information on the murder of Vincent Maher to come forward,” Inspector Bronagh O’Reilly, of Finglas Garda Station, said.

“Even those who may not have been at the party may have vital information which could help us. Information you have may seem insignificant but might help with the investigation,” O’Reilly said.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers don’t need to leave their name or address. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

“Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details,” Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy said.

“The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this case to get in contact.”