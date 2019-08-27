This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Father-of-two Vincent Parsons was murdered following pub row, gardaí say

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who were in the pub in Killinarden on Saturday night to come forward.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 7,205 Views 1 Comment
GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that the alleged attackers of 34-year-old Vincent Parsons, who died yesterday evening after an assault in Tallaght on Saturday, were not known to the victim. 

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Superintendent Ian Lackey appealed for any witnesses to come forward to speak to gardaí. 

Vincent Parsons was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital yesterday evening following the assault on Saturday evening. The father-of-two, who worked as a welder, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate in Tallaght. 

Lackey said that the initial findings of a post-mortem taking place today have found that Vincent “met a very violent death”. 

Over 50 detectives and Gardaí are working on the case, which has now been upgraded to a murder investigation. 

Vincent had been socialising at the Killinarden pub in Tallaght on the night of the assault. Gardaí believe that an altercation took place and have asked that anyone in or near the pub between 10pm and shortly after 11pm to come forward. 

Two people are suspected to be involved in the alleged attack outside the pub. ”There is no indication at this stage that there were weapons used but the preliminary findings of the post-mortem would indicate his death was extremely violent,” Lackey said this afternoon. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting from Seán Murray

Dominic McGrath
