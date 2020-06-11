This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 June, 2020
Garda detectives surrounded and attacked by 15 youths, court hears

The incident was close to a garda station in north Dublin.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FIFTEEN YOUTHS SURROUNDED and attacked two garda detectives before pushing them in front of an on-coming car after they responded to a 999 call in north Co Dublin, a court has heard.

Two youths, an 18-year-old man, who was juvenile at the time of the alleged incident, and his a 17-year-old boy appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

They have been charged with violent disorder.

Each has been accused of using or threatening to use violence with three others during the incident on 13 June last year.

The two friends pleaded not guilty and will face trial next month.

Outlining the allegations, Garda Fiona Savidge told Judge Toale it was alleged gardaí, “responded to a 999 call from two women who had observed a group of youths kicking a male on the ground”.

The court heard that person has not since come forward.

The incident was close to a garda station in north Dublin.

Two garda detectives arrived and spoke with the 18-year-old defendant who became aggressive and encouraged the rest of the group to attack them, Garda Savidge alleged.

The detectives went to arrest him but were surrounded by 15 youths who kicked and punched them, the court was told.

Both detectives were pushed in front of a taxi which managed to stop and avoided hitting them, Judge Toale heard.

It was alleged the youths kicked and punched them, and were encouraged to film it on their phones.

One of the garda detectives also felt attempts to interfere with his personal issue firearm.

Both were left shaken by the incident, Judge Toale heard.

The younger defendant was identified and questioned months later.

The co-accused, suspected to have been the instigator, was arrested in the vicinity of the incident that night.

Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the juvenile court and noted from their lawyers that they were pleading not guilty. The State will call eight witnesses at the trial.

There will be no CCTV evidence in the prosecution’s case.

Comments are off as legal proceedings have started.

